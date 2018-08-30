It looks like there's a new Yeezy model in town.

Caitlyn Jenner's rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins posted a picture of herself on Instagram striking a pose clad in Yeezy wear while on a walk in Malibu. Jenner sent the same picture to Kanye in a text message and told the rapper how much Hutchins appreciated the attire. "Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!!" she wrote.

The Life of Pablo artist tweeted out a screenshot of the text. He replied, "So awesome. Your welcome."

Hutchins and her beach blonde hair evoke another prominent member of the KarJenner family: Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian. Just like Kim is ought to post pictures of herself in Yeezy-label bras and underwear, so too, did Hutchins. The 22-year-old model sported Yeezy bike shorts, a Yeezy zip-up and, what else, Yeezy Boosts.