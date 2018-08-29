7 Times Lady Gaga Wore a Crazy-Amazing Outfit During Summer '18

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 4:33 PM

ESC: Lady Gaga

Getty Images

We have a major crush on Lady Gaga's summer 2018 fashion.

In honor of #WCW, we're looking back at Mother Monster's epic looks over the course of the season. Let's be clear, the "Joanne" singer has been consistent with conversation-starting fashion since wearing her infamous meat dress to the VMAs in 2010. However, in recent months, her wardrobe has been varied—some outfits are off the wall and others are completely wearable. It's impossible to guess what she's going to wear next. 

This is why scrolling through this star's street style is exciting. One moment, you can be thinking about how to recreate her look. The next moment: You're planning your Halloween costume. 

The American Horror Story actress is creative, chic and typically dripping in designer labels—what more could you want from celebrity street style?!

Check out her best looks since June below! 

Lady Gaga

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Fall Metals

The singer should win an award of her latest look. Stepping out of her car in Paris, she appeared in a ultra-shiny trench coat from the Jebran Fall/Winter 2017 collection, a green top with the same fabric as the coat, bike shorts, Pleaser Shoes boots with extreme platforms and blue-tinted sunglasses from Karen Walker. Overall, this look is insanely good.

ESC: Lady Gaga

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Lady in Red

In Paris with her fiancé, the star had love on the brain, wearing a super sweet and classic look. She wore a CO red dress, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, Kuboraum cat-eye sunglasses, and a black leather Balenciaga handbag. Then, she finished her vintage style with a matching red lip and silky up-do.

ESC: Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

Casually Chic

Lady Gaga wore everyone's favorite combo: a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. However, she made the look her own with a high and long ponytail, gold hoops and a purse that will make you look twice.

ESC: Lady Gaga

Say Cheese!/GC Images

Badass Babe

You do not want to mess with Mother Monster. The star appeared wearing all-black and leather ensemble with her signature platform boots.

ESC: Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Gotham/GC Images

Love and Leopard

Out and about with her fiancé Christian Carino, the singer kept it fun and sexy with a leopard mini dress, leather jacket and a bag with a new shape.

ESC: Lady Gaga

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Love For Bowie

The "Joanne" singer pairs a graphic T-shirt with shorts and a jacket with an out-of-box silhouette, leaving Milk Studios in NYC.

ESC: Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

Damsel With No Stress

Tiny glasses, black tank top, suspenders and her favorite accessories—recreating this star's look will make you dangerously chic.

