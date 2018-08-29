Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Daughter Layne: See Her Sweetest Family Photos

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 2:25 PM

Chelsea Houska, Instagram

Instagram

Chelsea Houska is having an extra special 27th birthday.

The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third child earlier today, a baby girl named Layne. The baby's arrival was announced by Chelsea's husband, Cole DeBoer, on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!" Cole wrote alongside a photo of Layne. "Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!"

This new photo is just the latest in the number of adorable family photos that Chelsea and Cole have shared over the years.

Photos

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer's Cutest Moments

From matching T-shirts to trips to Disneyland, the couple's fam pics are just too cute! Want to see more? Take a look at the their sweetest family pictures below!

Chelsea Houska, Instagram

Instagram

Newest Addition

World, meet baby Layne! The reality TV star gives birth to baby No. 3 on Aug. 29, which just so happens to be her 27th birthday. 

Chelsea Houska, Instagram

Instagram

Happy Birthday, Watson!

Chelsea hosts a fun-filled 1st birthday celebration for her "wild one." 

Chelsea Houska, Instagram

Instagram

Happiest Place on Earth

The Houska-DeBoer squad wear matching outfits while on a trip to Disneyland. 

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

I Do

Newlyweds alert! Chelsea and Cole celebrate their marriage with an official reception held one year after initially tying the knot in October 2016. 

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

DeBoer Party of Four

The adorable squad coordinates their red, white and blue ensembles during a day at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida. 

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

Date Night

Every parent deserves a night off every now and then, so why not attend the Garth Brooks concert with your S.O.?!

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

Picture Perfect

Baby Watson and little Aubree are the cutest brother-sister pair, and their 'rents aren't half bad either!

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

Happy Wife, Happy Life

"Married 1 year tomorrow!" Chelsea captioned this sweet selfie. "I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife."

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

Inseparable

The lovebirds strike a pose in matching sunglasses as they take in the sunshine. 

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

Star Spangled Family

Chelsea and Cole's fam show off their patriotic sides while celebrating the Fourth of July. 

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

Happily Ever After

Mr. and Mrs. Cole DeBoer share a kiss during their first wedding ceremony as daughter Aubree watches on.

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Instagram

All Smiles

Oh, the joys of parenthood!

