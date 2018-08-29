Once upon a time, Quentin Tarantino cast Damon Herriman to play the infamous serial killer Charles Manson in his new movie.

The role is eerily spot-on in the looks department, especially 1960s Manson with his scraggly long, dark hair. Both Herriman and the cult leader have very prominent chins and facial bone structure.

The new Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969 Los Angeles at the height of Manson's proclaimed Helter Skelter scare. Sharon Tate—who was eight and a half months pregnant at the time—was murdered in Beverly Hills on Aug. 9, 1969. The 26-year-old actress was married to famous Hollywood director Roman Polanski. Margot Robbie will play Tate and even showed her striking resemblance to the late actress in an Instagram photo.

The strong majority of Herriman's roles were on television shows both in the U.S. and Australia, his home country. He played a role in Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer's The Lone Ranger and had a recurring run on Justified as Dewey Crowe.