Pete Davidson's First Tattoo Was Inspired by Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson is opening up about the meaning behind his first tattoo. And no, this one isn't dedicated to Ariana Grande.

Instead, the comedian has a piece of ink inspired by none other than Ariana's ex, Big Sean. In an interview with Variety, Pete explained that when he was 17-years-old he and his friend decided to get the saying "Swerve Life" from the rapper's song "Mercy" inked on their legs.  

And while the Saturday Night Live star's tattoos tend to have a deeper meaning, he got this one just because he liked the way the rapper said "swerve" in the song. In his words, they thought "that's going to last forever… so that's on our legs."

Other than the lyrics, Pete has four tattoos dedicated to his fiancé and her music. Davidson has her initials inked, the iconic bunny ears from Grande's Dangerous Woman album and the other is a cloud which pays homage to Sweetener. Then, he and Ariana both have "H2GKMO" tatted on their hands, which stands for "honest to god knock me out," a phrase the singer uses on the regular.

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Big Sean, Ariana Grande, Grammy Awards, Couples

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Ariana, meanwhile, has decided to get her favorite anime character Chihiro tatted on her forearm because of the strength and resilience the young girl shows in the 2001 film Spirited Away. "Chihiro's growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away's plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for," the artist explained on her Instagram Stories. "To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl."

The artist who expertly tatted the Spirited Away character on Grande is the same one who did Ariana's bumblebee tattoo that honors the victims of the Manchester attack.

Ariana Grande, Tattoo

Instagram

Similar to her tattoos, Ariana infused her feelings about Pete Davidson and the victims of the Manchester bombing into her Sweetener album. In various songs the artist honors her love for the comedian in her music, like in the interlude she named after him. "Universe must have my back/Fell from the sky into my lap/And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that/I'm like ooh, ooh/My whole life got me ready for you," she sings on the track. 

Then, in the heartfelt and emotional song "Get Well Soon", she paid tribute to the victims from the Manchester Arena attack with a 40-second moment of silence at the end of the song, making the track's total running time five minutes and 22 seconds—the date of the tragedy. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Tattoos , Couples , Big Sean , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lady Gaga

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, 2018 Grammy Awards

Look Back at Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Top Secret Relationship

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Avoid Casper Smart

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer's Cutest Moments

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Inside Chelsea Houska's Dramatic, Trying Journey From Teen Mom to Married Mother of Three

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

Josh Duhamel and Fergie's Relationship in the "Best Place" After Split

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Katharine McPhee Tells David Foster's Daughter "Mommy and Daddy Need Alone Time"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.