Can Olivia Culpo shed her It girl persona for Sports Illustrated?

That's what famed photographer Yu Tsai demanded of the former Miss Universe during Tuesday's premiere of Model Squad. Although the Rhode Island native is already an actress, model and red carpet maven, she was eager to land a gig with Sports Illustrated.

In order to get an "in" with the celebrated publication, Olivia needed to impress "gatekeeper" Tsai, who had seriously high expectations. Ahead of their test shoot, Yu and Olivia sat down to have a conversation about confidence. Unfortunately, the industry vet was not thoroughly impressed with the Model Squad star's "beauty pageant" answer.

"I'm inspired by girls who show up on my set and bring me a new set of energy," the photographer relayed to Culpo. "I want to see it when you're on set, that the confidence you talk about, it is not something that I'm gonna google and find. I want you."

Clearly nervous about the possible big break, Olivia admitted in a confessional that she had been "trying to study the poses of all the other girls."