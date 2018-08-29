Halle Berry Hilariously Reacts to Teenage Prince Harry's Dorm Room Poster of Her

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 12:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry

Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool/Getty Images

A teenage Prince Harry seemingly had a crush on Halle Berry!

Photos from the royal's dorm at boarding school Eton College have resurfaced online, showing a smiling Harry sitting in his room. Among the personal items shown in the photos, taken in May 2003, are a picture of his mother, the late Princess Diana, as well as a poster of actress Halle.

After seeing the photos of Harry's dorm posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the Oscar winner replied, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott." Halle's tweet is a reference to a line in Missy Elliott's hit 2002 song "Work It," which says, "Don't I look like a Halle Berry poster?"

Read

Meghan Markle Wears Mini Dress as She Joins Prince Harry at Hamilton Gala Show

Prince Harry

Kirsty Wigglesworth-Pool/Getty Images

As his teenage photos began to resurface online on Wednesday, Harry was at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London with wife Meghan Markle. The couple was in attendance for a special gala performance of the Broadway musical Hamilton, benefiting Harry's Sentebale charity, which helps children with HIV in Africa. Pictures from the event show Harry and Meghan, wearing a $595 black Judith & Charles tuxedo mini dress, meeting with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This was the couple's first public appearance in about a month. Harry and Meghan were last spotted attending his friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding to Daisy Jenks in Surrey, England on Aug. 4, which also happened to be Meghan's 37th birthday.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Halle Berry , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Is Meghan Markle Becoming Queen Elizabeth's Favorite?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Hamilton

Meghan Markle Wears Mini Dress as She Joins Prince Harry at Hamilton Gala Show

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Meet The Crown Season 3 Cast

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding

How You Can See Meghan Markle's Wedding Gown and Tiara in Person

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Prince Nikolai of Denmark Celebrates 19th Birthday With New Portrait

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Prince Nikolai of Denmark's Modeling Photos

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.