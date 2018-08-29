Dennis Shields' Cause of Death Ruled "Undetermined"

This news comes just days after Frankel called Shields' death "excruciating" in an emotional statement on social media.

"It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so," the Bravo star tweeted on Aug. 26. "It's excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo."

Following Shields death, a source told E! News that Frankel is "heartbroken."

"This is really bad. It's dreadful. She's known him for over 20 years," the insider shared. "She's heartbroken."