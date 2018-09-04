Olivia Culpo is making her dreams come true!

In this clip from tonight's premiere of E!'s Fashion Week exclusive series Model Squad, Olivia gets some life-changing news from her manager.

"You are going to go to L.A. next week to test shoot with Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated! Olivia's manager Nikki reveals.

"I have goosebumps!" Olivia exclaims. "What! Oh my God! I'm so excited!"

Landing Sports Illustrated has been on the model's goal list for as long as she can remember.

"I have been dying to do this my entire career," Olivia confesses to the camera.

"If they go well, you're in the magazine," Nikki promises.

