Janet Jackson continues to be inspired by one very talented family member.

On what would have been Michael Jackson's 60th birthday, his sister marked the day by releasing a sneak peek of a new video that was inspired by "Remember the Time."

With help from Kwaylon "BlameItOnKway" Rogers and Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, the short clip released on Instagram features Janet playing a queen who passed judgment on her dancers.

Anybody thinking of supermodel Iman's role in Michael's "Remember the Time" video right about now? Yes, us too!

"Had so much fun with these guys @blameitonkway @kingbach @diamondbfilms!" Janet shared on Instagram Wednesday morning. "#MadeForNow #DaddyYankee #dancewithjanet."

No word on when the full social media video will be released.