Taylor Swift Honors Aretha Franklin With a Moment of Silence at Detroit Concert

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 7:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift honored Aretha Franklin on Tuesday by holding a moment of silence for the late Queen of Soul during her concert in Detroit.

Before the tribute, Swift paused her Reputation Tour show at Ford Field to say a few words about the legendary singer.

"She did so much for music. She did so much for women's rights. She did so much for civil rights," Swift said, as seen in a video captured by WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "She was one of those people, where no matter what you said, no matter what glowing, positive thing you said about her, it would be an understatement. Words could never ever describe how many things she did in her lifetime that made our world a better place. And this is for her." 

The "Delicate" singer then asked the audience to hold the moment of silence so everyone could "reflect on our love and respect for her and everything that she did in her life." Swift then proceeded to cut the lights. 

Watch the video to see the touching tribute.

Photos

Aretha Franklin: A Life in Pictures

Swift has fond memories of Franklin. In 2014, the "Respect" singer sang "Happy Birthday" to the "Blank Space" artist.

Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16 at her home in Detroit. She was 76 years old. The "Natural Woman" singer died of advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type and was surrounded by family members and loved ones at the time of her passing. 

After her death, many fans paid their respects to the 18-time Grammy winner by attending the public viewings held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Franklin will be laid to rest on Friday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Aretha Franklin , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lili Reinhart

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Janet Jackson

Watch Janet Jackson Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" Video

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Responds to a Meme of Her "Thinking About Dick"

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Hits the Red Carpet After Ben Affleck's Rehab Return

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final 4 Now

Stephanie Pratt, Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt Start Filming The Hills: New Beginnings: See the First Photos

Ryan Gosling, Venice Film Festival

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and More Stars Attend the 2018 Venice Film Festival

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.