John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 7:31 AM
John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
Taylor Swift honored Aretha Franklin on Tuesday by holding a moment of silence for the late Queen of Soul during her concert in Detroit.
Before the tribute, Swift paused her Reputation Tour show at Ford Field to say a few words about the legendary singer.
"She did so much for music. She did so much for women's rights. She did so much for civil rights," Swift said, as seen in a video captured by WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "She was one of those people, where no matter what you said, no matter what glowing, positive thing you said about her, it would be an understatement. Words could never ever describe how many things she did in her lifetime that made our world a better place. And this is for her."
The "Delicate" singer then asked the audience to hold the moment of silence so everyone could "reflect on our love and respect for her and everything that she did in her life." Swift then proceeded to cut the lights.
Watch the video to see the touching tribute.
Swift has fond memories of Franklin. In 2014, the "Respect" singer sang "Happy Birthday" to the "Blank Space" artist.
Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16 at her home in Detroit. She was 76 years old. The "Natural Woman" singer died of advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type and was surrounded by family members and loved ones at the time of her passing.
After her death, many fans paid their respects to the 18-time Grammy winner by attending the public viewings held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Franklin will be laid to rest on Friday.
Blackmail, Leaked Tapes and Outbursts: Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Breaks His Silence About Firing
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?