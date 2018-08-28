Why Nicole Richie Is Over Denim and What She's Wearing Instead

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 5:22 PM
"The second I come in, the jeans [come off]."
In honor of the House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Event in her hometown of Venice, California, Nicole Richie is getting real about fall fashion.
"I'm a big fan of luxury loungewear," she told E! News. "I like a good sweatpant—like a nice, comfortable sweatpant—and a T-shirt and a sweater because I'm kind of always cold."
Now that Revolve is hosting influencers and VIPs for #REVOLVEaroundtheworld Los Angeles, she's revealing that her hometown go-to, "luxury loungewear," which we're classifying as elevated sleepwear like cashmere pants and designer knit tops, is a must-have for fall, no matter where you live.
Comfortable, stylish and designer, these pieces fit the former Simple Life star's "cool and effortless" look. And while the House of Harlow designer states that she like to wear relaxed silhouettes with luxurious fabrics in the house, these garments can be styled into ensembles for school or weekend getaways. They're versatile, but also very comfortable. They're a fashion solution to your lazy days.
"I'm not just a pretty face," she said. "I'm very talented."
Touché, Nicole, touché.
