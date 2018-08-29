by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 9:00 AM
We've made it to the final four, but it was not an easy road.
The last round of TV's Top Leading Lady was the closest yet, with all but one game finishing with less than 3% separating the competitors, and with a couple of big players being knocked out, like last year's runner up, The 100's Eliza Taylor. You guys all clearly worked hard in that round.
Unfortunately, things do not get easier in the final four. It's down to Brookly Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, and Wynonna Earp star and reigning Girl on Top Melanie Scrofano. Two of them will make it on to have a showdown for the win, while the other two will be able to rest easy knowing they made it pretty dang far in this competition.
Voting in this round will remain open until Thursday, August 30 at 6 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. PT.
Check back on Friday, August 31 at 9 a.m. for the final round.
Blackmail, Leaked Tapes and Outbursts: Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Breaks His Silence About Firing
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?