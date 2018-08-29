We've made it to the final four, but it was not an easy road.

The last round of TV's Top Leading Lady was the closest yet, with all but one game finishing with less than 3% separating the competitors, and with a couple of big players being knocked out, like last year's runner up, The 100's Eliza Taylor. You guys all clearly worked hard in that round.

Unfortunately, things do not get easier in the final four. It's down to Brookly Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, and Wynonna Earp star and reigning Girl on Top Melanie Scrofano. Two of them will make it on to have a showdown for the win, while the other two will be able to rest easy knowing they made it pretty dang far in this competition.