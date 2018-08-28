Salma Hayek's Husband Surprises Her With Vow Renewal On Island Getaway

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 2:42 PM

Salma Hayek is one lucky woman.

The Mexican actress revealed the sweet and romantic surprise her husband organized for her while on vacation by the beach. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the producer shared the adorable photos of herself and husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony, with their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault as a witness. "The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal," the 51-year-old gushed.

Clad in a red casual dress, the actress joked, "it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!"

And while the Mexico native would've liked a mariachi band to perform, her husband got the next best thing. "There were no mariachi band on the island but my husband found this one man band," she shared.

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

The pair was first married in a romantic ceremony in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009.  And it seems they enjoyed saying "I Do" so much that they decided to do it a second time, but in Venice.

This isn't the first time Pinault has gone above and beyond to please his wife. Salma once revealed to E! News her husband had hired a chef on her birthday since he knew she was exhausted by work and traveling. "We had the most exquisite dinner in pajamas and sweatpants and to me that's the best birthday anyone could think of," she enthusiastically said.

If only all men could be that way. *sigh*

