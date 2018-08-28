Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Avoid Run-In With Casper Smart

Image Press / BACKGRID
It's a small world after all!
When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez found themselves in Los Angeles Monday evening, the pair decided to enjoy a date night at Craig's in West Hollywood.
Wearing a blue track suit, bold-frame sunglasses and a white handbag, the World of Dance judge opted for a more casual look.
As for Alex, he went for a business casual style thanks to his beige pants, white button-down and sky blue sweater.
While it may seem like a typical night out in Los Angeles, a special diner just so happened to be in attendance.
Photographers also spotted Jennifer's ex Casper Smart arriving at the hot spot for a business dinner. According to an eyewitness, the "Dance Again" singer and her boyfriend left the restaurant through the back door just a few minutes after Casper arrived.
Another eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that the exes didn't speak or see each other. As they always say, timing is everything!
While Jennifer and Casper dated on and off between 2011 and 2016, all eyes are on the actress' latest relationship with Alex.
Throughout their romance, the pair has enjoyed trips around the world. In addition, the duo has supported each other during all of their career milestones.
Most recently, A-Rod attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards where he couldn't help but cheer on his leading lady as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
And although the couple isn't engaged, Alex admits that this relationship works for so many reasons.
"We're in our 40s. We're both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds. Both have two kids," he shared with Today's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "We've both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other for the good and the challenges."