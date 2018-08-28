Party of three! Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico are having a baby!

The Married at First Sight couple announced on Tuesday that they're expecting their first child together. "We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together," Ashley and Anthony tell E! News in a statement. "We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year."

The couple adds, "We can't wait for this next journey in our lives to begin."