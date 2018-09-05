2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 7:04 AM
Get ready to vote, because the nominations for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards have finally arrived!
Today, E! revealed the nominees for their first-ever telecast of the E! People's Choice Awards (CBS previously broadcast the show) and there are a whopping 43 categories to vote on.
In case you forgot, the PCAs is the only live award show by the people, for the people and with its new home on E! that is definitely still the focus…with some E! flare added in for good measure.
The revamped award show airs on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E! and you're not going to want to miss it.
You will also be able to watch the show on 17 international channels, which reach 153 different countries in 24 languages making the PCAs the ultimate award show for all people.
Don't miss the inaugural show on E! (and the 44th overall show) when E! People's Choice Awards airs this fall.
PS: Make sure your voice counts by casting your votes for your favorite stars, movies, shows and more below.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Marvel Studios
Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Deadpool 2
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Fifty Shades Freed
Ready Player One
A Quiet Place
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
A Wrinkle in Time
Ocean's 8
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Comedy Movie of 2018
Love, Simon
Tag
Game Night
Blockers
I Feel Pretty
Book Club
Life of the Party
Uncle Drew
Overboard
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Action Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Ready Player One
Ant-Man and the Wasp
The Equalizer 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Rampage
Ocean's 8
The Meg
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Click here to vote for Action Movie!
Drama Movie of 2018
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Annihilation
Red Sparrow
Breaking In
The 15:17 to Paris
Tyler Perry's Acrimony
Adrift
Midnight Sun
The First Purge
BlacKkKlansman
A Quiet Place
Disney
Family Movie of 2018
Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Paddington 2
Peter Rabbit
Hotel Transylvania 3
Sherlock Gnomes
I Can Only Imagine
Show Dogs
Early Man
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Christopher Robin
A.X.L.
Click here to vote for Family Movie!
Male Movie Star of 2018
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout
Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Female Movie Star of 2018
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time
Leslie Mann, Blockers
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Click here to vote for Female Movie Star!
Drama Movie Star of 2018
Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Natalie Portman, Annihilation
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation
Ewan McGregor, Christopher Robin
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Shailene Woodley, Adrift
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Warner Bros. Pictures
Comedy Movie Star of 2018
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Leslie Mann, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Anna Faris, Overboard
Jon Hamm, Tag
Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me
Click here to vote for Comedy Movie Star!
Action Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Dwayne Johnson, Rampage
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout
NBC
Show of 2018
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
Will & Grace
WWE Raw
The Good Doctor
13 Reasons Why
9-1-1
America's Got Talent
Modern Family
Saturday Night Live
Drama Show of 2018
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
The Good Doctor
Scandal
Lost in Space
9-1-1
Westworld
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale
Castle Rock
Netflix
Comedy Show of 2018
Saturday Night Live
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Will & Grace
Black-ish
Mom
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Atlanta
Santa Clarita Diet
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Insecure
Click here to vote for Comedy Show!
Revival Show of 2018
Will & Grace
American Idol
Trading Spaces
Arrested Development
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
X-Files
Love Connection
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Lost in Space
Fear Factor
Reality Show of 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of New York City
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Basketball Wives
Gold Rush
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love and Hip Hop: New York
Teen Mom
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Click here to vote for Reality Show!
Competition Show of 2018
Nailed It
The Voice
Survivor: Ghost Island
Ellen's Game of Games
The Amazing Race
Big Brother
Top Chef
MasterChef
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
American Idol
The Bachelor
AMC
Male TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Tony Goldwyn, Scandal
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Scott Foley, Scandal
Ian Armitage, Young Sheldon
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Click here to vote for Male TV Star!
Female TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, Insecure
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Hulu
Drama TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Click here to vote for Drama TV Star!
Comedy TV Star of 2018
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
DaytimeTalk Show of 2018
Rachael Ray
Ellen
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
The Today Show
The Dr. Oz Show
The Talk
Good Morning America
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
Click here to vote for Daytime Talk Show!
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Conan
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Real Time with Bill Maher
Competition Contestant of 2018
Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette
Colton Underwood, Bachelor in Paradise
Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Wendell Holland, Survivor
Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars
Aquaria, RuPaul's Drag Race
Joe Flamm, Top Chef
Miz Cracker, RuPaul's Drag Race
Click here to vote for Competition Contestant!
Reality TV Star of 2018
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York City
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Showtime
Bingeworthy Show of 2018
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime
Story
Killing Eve
The Sinner
GLOW
The Walking Dead
Queer Eye
Ozark
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
13 Reasons Why
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Shameless
Younger
Click here to vote for Bingeworthy Show!
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
Supernatural
Arrow
The Originals
Dr. Who
The Expanse
Marvel's Luke Cage
Supergirl
Marvel's Jessica Jones
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Once Upon a Time
Cloak and Dagger
Black Lightning
Getty Images
Male Artist of 2018
Drake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Kendrick Lamar
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Logic
G-Eazy
Shawn Mendes
Thomas Rhett
Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Click here to vote for Male Artist!
Female Artist of 2018
Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
SZA
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Carrie Underwood
Pink
Jennifer Lopez
Dua Lipa
Group of 2018
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Dan + Shay
Panic! At the Disco
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Little Big Town
Sugarland
Maroon 5
Song of 2018
Drake, "God's Plan"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Migos, "Stir Fry"
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA, "All the Stars"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
Travis Scott, "Butterfly Effect"
The Carters, "Apes--t"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Album of 2018
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Drake, Scorpion
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Migos, Culture II
J. Cole, Kod
Camila Cabello, Camila
Travis Scott, Astroworld
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetner
Logic, Bobby Tarantino II
The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
Nicki Minaj, Queen
Country Artist of 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Little Big Town
Sam Hunt
Blake Shelton
Florida Georgia Line
Keith Urban
Sugarland
Latin Artist of 2018
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Bad Bunny
Natti Natasha
Alvaro Soler
Ozuna
Shakira
Nicky Jam
Click here to vote for Latin Artist!
Music Video of 2018
Drake, "God's Plan"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"
Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"
The Weeknd, "Call Out My Name"
The Carters, "Apes--t"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Concert Tour of 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour
U2, Experience + Innocence Tour
Kenny Chesney, Trip Around the Sun Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Foo Fighters, Concrete and Gold Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Imagine Dragons, Evolve Tour
Bruno Mars, 24k Magic Tour
Pink, Beautiful Trauma Tour
Shania Twain, Now Tour
Click here to vote for Concert Tour!
POP CULTURE
Social Star of 2018
Shane Dawson
Lilly Singh
Eva Gutowski
Cameron Dallas
JennaMarbles
Gigi Gorgeous
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
King Bach
Zach King
Lele Pons
The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)
Beauty Influencer of 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Michelle Phan
Carli Bybel
Camila Coelho
Manny Guiterrez
Jaclyn Hill
Jackie Aina
Patrick Starrr
James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Click here to vote for Beauty Influencer!
Animal Star of 2018
Boo
Doug the Pug
Jiffpom
Lil Bub
Iamnalacat
Marnie the Dog
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Manny the Frenchie
Venus the Two Face Cat
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Social Celebrity of 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Lady Gaga
Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna
Justin Bieber
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Click here to vote for Social Celebrity!
Comedy Act of 2018
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams
Ali Wong
Chris Rock
John Mulaney
Hannah Gadsby
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Leslie Jones
Michelle Wolf
Fred Armisen
Click here to vote for Comedy Act!
Game Changer of 2018
Adam Rippon
Chloe Kim
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Lebron James
Simone Biles
Nick Foles
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Kevin Durant
Nia Jax
Danica Patrick
Getty Images/Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Style Icon of 2018
Rihanna
Gigi Hadid
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Meghan Markle
Harry Styles
Chadwick Boseman
Brooklyn Beckham
Jaden Smith
Chris Pine
Click here to vote for Style Icon!
Pop Podcast of 2018
Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast
My Favorite Murder
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
2 Dope Queens
Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin
LADYGANG
Chicks in the Office
Click here to vote for Pop Podcast!
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Check out the 2018 PCAs Female Music Artist Nominees, Including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Taylor Swift
Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!
See Which of Your Favorite TV Shows Are 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nominees, Including This Is Us, Atlanta & More!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?