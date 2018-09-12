The ladies of Total Divas are serious athletes.

When the women aren't pulling impressive moves in the WWE ring, they can often be found shredding it up at the gym. The Total Divas stars made this fact abundantly clear with their many gym-related posts on Instagram.

These ladies are total fitness gurus and you can't convince us otherwise. Whether they're lifting weights or doing intense cardio, the E! personalities are making sure to put their health first and foremost.

For a closer look at Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax and others' workout game, be sure to check out the gallery below!