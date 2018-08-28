Prince Nikolai of Denmark Celebrates 19th Birthday With New Portrait

Steen Brogaard/The Royal Danish House
Happy birthday, Prince Nikolai of Denmark!
The eldest son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, is celebrating his 19th birthday today. In honor of his special day, a new portrait was released of the teen royal in a navy blazer and a light blue button-down shirt.
Nikolai, who is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's eldest grandchild and seventh in line to the Danish throne, has been making a name for himself in the modeling world over the last year. Back in February, Nikolai walked the runway at Burberry's London Fashion Week show. And just months ago, the royal walked in the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.
Want to see more photos of Nikolai? Celebrate his birthday with the royal pictures below!
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Dior Show
The teen royal is photographed walking the runway during the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week in June 2018.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Part 2
After an outfit change, the prince walks the runway in Dior.
Catwalking/Getty Images
London Fashion Week
Prince Nikolai is seen walking at Burberry's Prorsum Autumn Winter 2018 fashion show during London Fashion Week in Feb. 2018.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Burberry Model
The prince walks the runway in a second Burberry look at London Fashion Week.
Steen Brogaard/The Royal Danish House
Birthday Boy
A portrait of the prince was released in celebration of his 19th birthday.
Ole Jensen/Getty Images
Royal Celebration
Nikolai arrives to the Crown Prince's 50th birthday at Christiansborg Palace in May 2018 in Copenhagen.
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
18th Birthday
The prince was photographed all dressed up in a suit for his 18th birthday celebration at royal ship Dannebrog in Aug. 2017.
