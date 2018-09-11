by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 9:21 AM
Paige is back! From battling a neck injury to facing issues with WWE's wellness policy and her whirlwind romance with fellow wrestler Alberto Del Rio, it's been quite a crazy season away for the Total Divas star, but through it all, she's emerged stronger than ever.
The England native made her departure from the show after the sixth season and while her suspension from the WWE hit an emotional chord for the wrestler, she insisted that drugs were not the cause for her demise.
"WWE posted a statement about me failing the wellness policy," Paige explained in an Oct. 2017 episode of the show. "We get drug tested all the time…first of all, I don't do drugs."
The suspension came after Paige suffered a neck injury that would ultimately lead to her retirement from the ring.
"It's literally the most painful experience of my life and I don't know whether this is gonna be serious or not but there's too much going on right now, the brand extension is coming up, I just got back to wrestling again, I just got back in the ring again, I can't be out," the wrestler confessed in a Jan. 2017 episode.
Despite the turmoil at work, Paige was able to find a bright spot in her romance with Del Rio. Their racy romance resulted in Paige getting down on one knee and asking the WWE's "bad boy" for his hand in marriage. Their turbulent relationship ended after Paige's phone was hacked and nude photos and videos were released.
But the Total Diva didn't let any of this bring her down. She got surgery for her neck and worked on her health before formulating her new place in the WWE universe.
In a revealing post on Instagram, Paige said she was at her healthiest yet.
"I've posted this before but I'm feeling so happy and content with my life right now. Everything hasn't turned out perfectly but I wouldn't have it any other way. Obstacles have made me the strongest and healthiest I've been in a long time. A year can make a hell of a difference. Surrounding myself with positive and encouraging people have been extremely beneficial for my life. I didn't think I would make it this far and now I can't wait to see what my future holds!" she wrote in an April 2018 post.
Paige has also found new love in her life with bassist Kalan Blehm of the band Attila. And it's allowed her to explore new ventures, like her clothing line dubbed The Saraya Store after the wrestler's real name, Saraya Bevis. The retailer carries graphic tees, hoodies and accessories for both men and women modeled after Paige's signature style.
Though she still misses the ring, her new role as a SmackDown general manager will allow her to stay in on the action.
With love and health on her side, the sky is the limit for Paige and we can't wait to see our favorite Brit make her highly-anticipated return to our TV screens.
See Paige's major comeback when season eight of Total Divas premieres Sept. 19!
Season eight of Total Divas premieres Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m., only on E!
