by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 10:20 AM
The 2018 U.S. Open has officially kicked off in Flushing Meadows!
The final Grand Slam of the year is only just getting started, but celebs are already flocking to the tennis event. Armie Hammer, Kelly Clarkson, Gayle King, Danielle Brooks, Vera Wang and Vogue's Anna Wintour are among the celebs that have already been spotted at U.S. Open festivities. On Monday, Hammer was spotted kicking off his birthday week in the Emirates Suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The Call Me By Your Name actor, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, attended the U.S. Open with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and a group of their pals.
Hammer posted a group photo from their sweet spot at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Instagram with the caption, "The birthday shenanigans continue."
To see all of the celebs in attendance at the 2018 U.S. Open, check out the gallery above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?