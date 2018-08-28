Shawn Mendes Says He Isn't "Supposed" to Be Dating Right Now

Sheeran isn't the only person giving Mendes advice, as he'll turn to Elton John, John Mayer and Taylor Swift for tips about how to build a lasting career in the music industry. "Ed told me never to say no. He said, 'Can you go to every radio station in America?' And for the next two years, in just about every radio station in America, I saw a signed photo of him, like, 'I'm watching you. Taylor told me to stop worrying so much about whether the audience is enjoying the show—'It's not a singing competition, nobody came to not enjoy it, so you're already up,'" the "In My Blood" singer tells Variety. "And Elton is somebody who, no matter how successful, creative and praised he is, stays humble, and that's a really big reason I don't let the ego get to me."

Mendes want to remain grounded, and he does so with the support of his "amazing parents and incredible friends." Still, he fears "becoming the one thing everybody tells you not to be."

John has no doubt Mendes will stay on the straight and narrow. "For someone so young, he is remarkably accomplished and professional. He has impressed me with his ability to grow as an artist on record, and especially live," the living legend gushes. "A wonderful future awaits him."

Mendes says he hopes to have a career akin to Mayer's, "because he had an entire fan base when he was young, but now he's 40 and all those people still love him but his music has transcended time and generations." Mendes idolizes the singer-songwriter, saying, "It's so impressive to be able to do that—to become something different without losing those people." Having mentors like John, Mayer, Sheeran and Swift has been invaluable for Mendes. "I think maybe John and Ed saw something in me that they had in themselves, which is a desire to be great. It's not something you can acquire, and maybe it's rare. I meet a lot of people who ask, 'How do I do what you do?' and within the first 10 minutes, from the way they talk about music, I can see that as much as they want to want it, they don't. It's just something you kind of have," he says, adding that he's never been afraid of hard work. "People forget how important groundwork is—physically being in every city, meeting people, like in a presidential campaign."

To be clear: Mendes isn't complaining. "I've known nothing but that since I was 15, so it's not like I was at one time very private and now I have to be open. I've always been like that," he continues. "I don't find it hard or disruptive, and I think I'm OK with it—until I'm not, anyway."