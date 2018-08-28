Manifest First Look: What Happened to Montego Air Flight 828?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 6:00 AM
Ladies and gentlemen, the pilot has turned on the "OMG?!" light. Please return to your seats and watch the first act from NBC's new mystery drama Manifest.
NBC released the first 10 minutes of the upcoming drama on Tuesday, Aug. 28 to coincide with the flight at the center of the series: Montego Air Flight 828. The series, which stars Melissa Roxburgh of Valor fame and Once Upon a Time veteran Josh Dallas, follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 after they land safely following a turbulent flight. Everybody is relieved, as most people are after a rough flight, but they soon discover five years have passed since they took off. Five. Years. That means everyone has mourned and begun to move on from their loss.
Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/Warner Brothers
What happened to the flight? As the mystery unfolds, according to NBC, "some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible."
Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jeff Rake and Jackie Levine are executive producers. The series also stars Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.
See the mystery unfold when Manifest premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
