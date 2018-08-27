It's the end of the road for Bachelor Winter Games fan favorites Lily McManus and Courtney Dober.

Both McManus and Dober announced their breakup in respective videos and lengthy posts on Instagram. McManus, who appeared on Season 3 of The Bachelor New Zealand shared a video of her now ex-boyfriend writing "Lily & Courtney were here" with a heart around it on a chalkboard. In her Instagram, she called Dober a "bloody good man" and "possibly the most high functioning man I have ever met for someone who has a diet of 98% street van tacos."

Their tributes to each other were filled with inside jokes and complete love for the other. The former Bachelor contestant said they broke up "on mutual terms."

Dober of The Bachelorette Australia fame, cited similar sentiments. "Lily and i have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates. We're best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn't allow us to be the best versions of ourselves," he wrote.