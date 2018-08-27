Rose McGowan is speaking out about the sexual assault claims made against Asia Argento.

In a lengthy statement explaining her involvement in the case, McGowan asserts, "Many people believe that because we have been close in each other's lives over the past year that perhaps I am affiliated with this incident or being complicit. I am not."

She explains that she only became acquainted with Argento because of the shared trauma they experienced with Harvey Weinstein. In the past year, the two women grew close since they "were able to talk through them [their experiences] together and champion each other's voices."

Then, following the death of Argento's boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, McGowan introduced her partner, Rain Dove, to Asia, since Rose explains they are "a person to whom many high profile entities consult when they are experiencing social pressures because Rain is good at guiding them through the research confrontation, rehabilitation, and solution process."