Pumpkin Spice Lattes Arrive at Starbucks! All the Other Ways to Get Your Flavor Fix

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 3:00 AM

Pumpkin Spice Latte, PSL, Starbucks

Starbucks

Move over summer! Pumpkin spice season has officially arrived.

Even though some kids have yet to head back to school, businesses are already gearing up for fall by welcoming a very special flavor.

Today marks the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes at Starbucks locations across the country. And although the classic drink usually launches in September, the company recently announced that it's coming back earlier because of the beverage's 15th birthday.

Starbucks adds that the drink has become their most popular seasonal beverage of all time. In other words: You are not alone! 

"Our signature espresso and milk are highlighted by flavor notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to create this incredible beverage that's a fall favorite," the company shared online. "Enjoy it topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices."

And for those who want to experience the taste outside of their stores, Starbucks has K-Cup pods, coffee and more available in your neighborhood grocery store.

To be fair, Starbucks isn't alone in their pumpkin spice fandom. Take a look at other companies who are taking full advantage of the season in our gallery below.

2018 Pumpkin Spice Products

Pepperidge Farm

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies

Available: Starting Now

Where: Grocery Stores Near You

2018 Pumpkin Spice Products

Starbucks

Starbucks

Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-cups

Available: Starting Now

Available: Grocery Stores Near You and Online

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Pumpkin

SC Johnson

Mrs. Meyers

Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Pumpkin Dish Soap, Candle, Hand Soap and Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner 

Available: Starting Now

Available: Online and Major Retailer Stores

2018 Pumpkin Spice Products

natural bliss

Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Available: Starting Now

Where: Grocery Store Near You 

 

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of RXBar

RXBar

Pumpkin Spice Bar

Available: Starting Now

Where: Whole Foods, Trader Joes and Online

2018 Pumpkin Spice Products

SMASHMALLOW

Pumpkin Pie Snackable Marshmallows 

Available: Starting Now

Where: Target and Online

Pumpkin Spice Products

Siggi's

Skyr Pumpkin and Spice Yogurt

Available: Starting Now

Where: Whole Foods 

Pumpkin Spice Products

BoBo's

Pumpkin Spice Bar

Available: Starting Now 

Where: Whole Foods 

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Daiya

Daiya

Pumpkin Spice Cheezecake

Available: Starting Now

Where: Whole Foods

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm

Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookie

Available: Starting Now

Where: Grocery Store Near You

Pumpkin Spice Products

Perfect Bar

Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar

Available: Starting September 1

Where: Whole Foods, Starbucks, Trader Joe's and Online

2018 Pumpkin Spice Products

Muuna

Pumpkin Spice Cottage Cheese

Available: Starting September 24

Where: Grocery Store Near You

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Auntie Anne's

Auntie Anne

Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets

Available: Starting September 3, 2018

Where: Auntie Anne's Locations

2018 Pumpkin Spice Products

Pepperidge Farm

Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread

Available: Late September 2018

Where: Grocery Store Near You

Pumpkin Spice Products

High Brew and Wild Ophelia

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Bites

Available: Starting This Fall

Where: Whole Foods 

For the consumers who may love the smell but not the taste, you're also in luck! 

Candles, dish soap and even cleaning supplies are now available in ode to the season Americans can't get enough of. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping and give a warm welcome to a brand-new season. 

TAGS/ VG , Food , Holidays , Starbucks , Shopping , Top Stories
