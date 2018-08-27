Drake's Biggest Fan Gets Her Second Wish Granted—a Heart Transplant

Sofia Sanchez is getting a heart transplant!

The 11-year-old Drake superfan, who met her idol last week after the Grammy winner watched her "Kiki Dance Challenge" video, is set to receive a new heart. In an emotional video posted to Sofia's Instagram on Sunday, she can be seen reacting to the news for the first time.

Sofia, who is diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, had two wishes for her 11th birthday on Aug. 18. Her first birthday wish was to meet Drake, which came true last week when he visited Sofia at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

"That one did happen and it was great," Sofia says in the Instagram video. "And my other wish is to get a heart, which is gonna happen soon."