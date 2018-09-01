Things couldn't be better for Ashlee Simpson-Ross right now.

However, not too long ago, the situation was very different for the "Pieces of Me" artist as she was then coping with her father Joe Simpson's aggressive cancer battle. Back in September 2016, the talent manager-turned-photographer began a fight for his health after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a happy turn of events, the Simpson patriarch has since become cancer-free following radiation treatments. Understandably, the former MTV star views her father's health victory as a total "blessing."

"It's such a blessing," Ashlee exclusively shared with E! News. "He's doing good now and feeling good, I'm so happy he's healthy now."

While Joe is in a good place now, his cancer battle was unsurprisingly tough on the entire Simpson clan. "It was a really scary experience for Ashlee, for their whole family," Evan Ross added. "So for me I was just trying to make sure I was there and paying attention to how everyone was feeling."

Of course, Evan was eager to just "be there" for his wife as he experienced a paternal loss at a young age.