At 26 and pregnant, Chelsea Houska DeBoer was living her best life.

Asked to elaborate on her third go round while chatting with Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley on their podcast Coffee Convos, she shared, "With Aubree it was super easy. With Watson, first of all, I got huge and I was miserable. And then my third has been the easiest one of all of them."

Motherhood gets better with age as well.

"Sweet baby" Layne DeBoer arrived Aug. 29—as Chelsea was celebrating her own 27th birthday—rounding out the reality star's happy family of five with daughter Aubree Lind DeBoer (her 8-year-old with former boyfriend Adam Lind), 19-month-old son Watson DeBoer and, of course, husband Cole DeBoer, the man who makes her constantly marvel at her good fortune.

Where Adam has failed to live up to his dad title, Cole has been an overachiever, the type of guy who makes fans throw around terms like #husbandgoals. "I just admire how much he's taken on the dad role for Aubree," Chelsea recently told E! News,. "He's been above and beyond what a dad should be for her and Watson. He just really is amazing. There's never been a time where I've asked for help and he says no."