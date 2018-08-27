"I decided to share that side of my family on Jersey Shore because I want to help anyone going through what I'm going through," she continued. "I'm sure people need support the way I've needed it. Greyson is still in therapy 3x a week... he's doing a lot better."

"We also changed his diet and removed unnecessary preservatives," JWoww shared. "I've had almost every test done you can think of because I'll never accept that this is best case for Grey... I'll always think outside the box and do anything that will try and help him achieve nothing short of greatness... I don't sleep much lol. He's my world and I want to give him the best life... because he deserves it and to my son @greysonmathews.. if you ever see this in the future... you're mommy might be a bit crazy, loud and dramatic but when it comes to you and your sister... I will fight for you two until my last breath... and continue to fight for you after death... your mommy will hold your hand and stand by your side for eternity."

