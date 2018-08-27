Twitter
The end is near. And then American Horror Story: Apocalypse begins. We're just weeks away from the premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and while details are (naturally) being kept under wraps, we do know quite a bit about the upcoming installment and are learning more new bits of information every time Ryan Murphy tweets.
For starters, Dylan McDermott will be back for the first time since AHS: Asylum alongside his TV wife, Connie Britton, who is back in the fold for the first time since AHS: Murder House. They'll both be in the episode directed by series star Sarah Paulson. Paulson previously announced she would be directing the sixth episode of the new season, this season is a crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, and her episode also features the return of Jessica Lange.
This is Lange's first appearance on American Horror Story since wrapping her four-season stint on the show with AHS: Freak Show.
With Britton, McDermott and Lange confirmed for the same episode, Taissa Farmiga playing both her AHS: Coven and AHS: Murder House characters, Evan Peters on board as a series regular and Frances Conroy already back as her AHS: Coven character Myrtle Snow, it looks like the sixth episode of the season could be a big AHS: Murder House flashback installment. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star Cody Fern is playing Michael Langdon, the son of Vivien (Britton) and Tate (Peters), who Billie Dean Howard (Paulson) declared would be the Antichrist. Murder House ended with Lange's character Constance taking care of the baby.
AHS: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.