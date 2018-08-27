Like many parents, whenever they would hear about another person's family tragedy, they would think, "It will never happen to me." But, as Nicole learned, "Tragedy does not play fair."

Morgan estimated "hundreds of people" have reached out to them since Emmy's death, many of whom would say, "I put my child down for a nap. That was the last time I saw my child alive." Morgan reminded viewers children are naturally "curious," and they can easily find their way to water. For parents—herself included—"if you don't have that visual stimulant of water, it's almost like out of sight, out of mind." So, even if the kids aren't swimming, "It can still happen."

Recently, Bode began teaching his 3-year-old son, Nash Miller, "self-rescue techniques" in the family pool. "Removing the stigma is part of changing the conversation. We have people who come up to us, who...it's hard to address. They don't know what to say, and they don't want to cause you more pain, and they don't want to dodge around the subject. The fact is, breaking that stigma and making it a conversation you can have with parents who have unfortunately experienced it firsthand is, I think, one of those important steps," the athlete said. Bode said befriending people who have also "gone through it," like Nicole, opens up the conversation. "Laughing and joking doesn't mean it's gone," Bode said. "It just means it's part of our life now."

Now, Morgan and Nicole are each other's confidantes. "It's horrible, because we would not have met without losing our babies, so obviously there's that horrific part of it," Nicole said. "But to be able to have this connection, to have this reminder of the goodness that is still in the world, through this relationship, through this friendship with both of them—it's been a lifeline."