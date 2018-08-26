iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 5:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The iHeartRadio MMVAs are here and the stars are arriving in style.

This year's show is hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star and rapper Awkwafina and takes place in Toronto, Canada. Stages line the street for musical performances, and fans get some of the best seats in the house. Performers include Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Halsey, Marshmello, '90s boy band sensation 98 Degrees and more.

Canadian artists are getting big shoutouts at the show. Canadian heartthrob Mendes tops the nominations with eight nods, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Toronto native Drake comes in a close second with seven nominations, including Best Hip Hop Artist or Group and Song of the Summer. Other notable honorees are Kendrick Lamar, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello.

The presenters are also star-studded. Expect Kristin Cavallari, Gus Kenworthy, Colton Haynes, Tyra Banks and Chrissy Metz to be among those handing out awards.

See the pictures below for some of the hottest red carpet looks from the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs.

Photos

MTV VMAs 2018: Risky Red Carpet Looks

Shawn Mendes, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The Canadian has the most MMVA nominations tonight with 8 nods, including Artist of the Year.

Meghan Trainor, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Meghan Trainor

The singer and performer at the show turned up the heat on the red carpet in her white crop top and wide-legged white pants.

Kristin Cavallari, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star, who is a presenter at the show, donned a short yellow dress with a plunging neckline.

Article continues below

Prince Michael Jackson, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Prince Michael Jackson

The 21-year-old son of Michael Jackson was all smiles as he arrived.

Madison Beer, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shutterstock

Madison Beer

The "Home With You" singer stunned on the red carpet in a short black dress and knee-high boots.

Shawn Mendes, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz and Shawn Mendes

The This Is Us star and Mendes posed together before the show.

Article continues below

Good luck to all the nominees out there tonight!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Events , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Has An Important Piece of Beauty Advice for Stormi Webster

Mel B, America's Got Talent

Mel B to Enter Rehab for PTSD After Reaching a ''Crisis Point''

Kourtney Kardashian, Mexico

See Every Sexy Photo From Kourtney Kardashian's Cabo Vacation

Jackson Odell

The Goldbergs' Jackson Odell Died of an Accidental Drug Overdose

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Man Rushes Stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour Concert

Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Honors Macaulay Culkin With Sweet 38th Birthday Tribute

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.