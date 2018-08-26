Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Share Sweet Kiss Onstage at Her Show

by Corinne Heller & Amanda Williams | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 11:57 AM

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's love is taking center stage.

Over the past few months, the recently engaged couple have been showing PDA on social media and during public outings, including during their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs last weekend.

On Saturday, Grande, 25, and Davidson, 24, shared a sweet kiss onstage on front of fans at her Sweetener Sessions show, co-presented by American Express, at The Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The two had also kissed onstage at her Sweetener Sessions show in Chicago last week.

Davidson has been introducing Grande at the events, where she has performed tracks from her new album Sweetener.

"Tonight's going to be a good night, let me introduce you to my girl," he said onstage at the Los Angeles show on Saturday.

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express

Grande, wearing a light sweater dress, thigh-high suede boots and her massive diamond engagement ring, performed songs from her new record, including "God Is a Woman" and "No Tears Left to Cry." The singer was in great spirits, saying to the audience, "How am I alive? How am I awake? It's so crazy. It's been a wild ride."

"I don't know what the f--k I did to get so lucky," she added.

Celebrity attendees included Nicole Richie and Alessandra Ambrosio.

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
