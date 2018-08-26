Fancy a ride with the Queen?

Kate Middleton made a surprise public appearance on Sunday in Scotland, as she and Prince William joined his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members at a Sunday church service in the village of Crathie, near the monarch's Balmoral estate. The Duchess of Cambridge rode together with the Queen in the backseat of the latter's black Bentley, while William sat in the front passenger's seat.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gray, black trimmed Catherine Walker buttoned jacket, blue skirt and black fascinator, with her hair styled in a chignon. The Queen wore a jacket the same shade of blue as Kate's shirt and a matching hat.