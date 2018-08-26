Beyoncé, Jay-Z, their crew and their fans had a bit of a scare on Saturday night when a man rushed the stage during their show in Atlanta.

The couple was unharmed, partially thanks to the help of their backup dancers and security men, who sprang into action.

Bey and Jay had just finished performing their final song, their new single "Apes--t," at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a man in a white jersey took off running up some steps to the stage and made his way towards the back in the direction of the couple. Nearby backup dancers were rendered stunned for a moment before they gave chase and confronted the person, prompting a short scuffle. They and a few security men then subdued him.