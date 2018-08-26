PictureGroup/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 7:43 AM
PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, their crew and their fans had a bit of a scare on Saturday night when a man rushed the stage during their show in Atlanta.
The couple was unharmed, partially thanks to the help of their backup dancers and security men, who sprang into action.
Bey and Jay had just finished performing their final song, their new single "Apes--t," at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a man in a white jersey took off running up some steps to the stage and made his way towards the back in the direction of the couple. Nearby backup dancers were rendered stunned for a moment before they gave chase and confronted the person, prompting a short scuffle. They and a few security men then subdued him.
"At the end of last night's show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage," read a statement from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour. "At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual."
"We would like to thank the hard work of our tour security who effectively restrained the individual and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally," the statement said. "Mr. & Mrs. Carter look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in Atlanta."
"Thank you to all the fans for your concern," the singer's publicist wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two performing. "They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow."
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are set to perform in Atlanta again on Sunday.
The Reinvention of Jay Cutler: How the Enigmatic NFL Quarterback Transformed Into One of Reality TV's Most Beloved Characters
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?