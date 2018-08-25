It Looks Like Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott Could Be Making an American Horror Story Return

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 1:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Instagram

Instagram

Vivien and Dr. Ben Harmon are back in town?

American Horror Story creator and director Ryan Murphy has shared snapshots little by little of what to expect from the upcoming Coven/Murder House crossover to create the devilishly scary American Horror Story: Apocalypse. One of these updates—which could appear minor to a random passerby but major to any AHS fan—was a picture of Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott (Vivien Harmon and Dr. Ben Harmon on season 1) standing together in front of a stained-glass window. Murphy described the photo, "Connie and Dylan. The Harmon's in their forever AHS home...Murder House."

The Harmon's return isn't the first update we've seen inside an AHS abode. Last week, Murphy shared a picture of three women from the other American horror home: the Coven. Murphy captioned the picture of Sarah Paulson, Stevie Nicks and Lily Rabe, "The Return. Cordelia, Stevie and Misty catching a bewitching spell."

Photos

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

Though these snapshots do provide some insight as to what to expect from American Horror Story: Apocalypse, many secrets are hidden under cloak and key. If there's one detail to fan-girl about, however, it's that Jessica Lange will make an appearance in an episode as Constance, which Paulson will direct.

Many notable AHS alumni are returning to the series as well, including Evan Peters, Gabourey Sidibe, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd and more.

It wouldn't be a proper American Horror Story season without some extremely demonic spirit lurking about. This season, that'll be Cody Fern from one of Murphy's other shows, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. According to the director, Fern will play Michael Langdon, who we last saw in season 1 when Langdon's character was a 3-year-old murderer. Oh, and he's apparently the Antichrist.

Buckle your seatbelts and lock the doors, because American Horror Story: Apocalypse returns to FX on Sept. 12.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ American Horror Story , Connie Britton , Dylan McDermott , Ryan Murphy , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dua Lipa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photos From Mexican Getaway

Kim Kardashian, Miami

Kim Kardashian Gets a New "Baby": The Car That Matched Her Outfits

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Looks Extra Posh With Her New Haircut

Luann de Lesseps, Cabaret

Luann de Lesseps Jokes About Arrest, Rehab and Her RHONY Co-Stars at Cabaret Show

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Son Silas Timberlake Enjoy Quality Time Together in Netherlands

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.