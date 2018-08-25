Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Son Silas Timberlake Enjoy Quality Time Together in Netherlands

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake may be a Man of the Woods, but he and his family don't mind enjoying some beach days, too.

Jessica Biel and 3-year-old Silas Timberlake have been tagging along with Justin in Europe for his world tour of his new album The Man of the Woods. Biel shared a picture of the three of them walking on the sand in the Netherlands. She captioned the picture on Instagram, "Do we look European? Because we sure feel European! Summer, please never end... thank you #MOTWtour for such an incredible adventure."

Timberlake is schedule to perform Saturday night at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

Their travels sure look the part of an "incredible adventure." The tour has taken the Timberlake-Biel family across Europe, including Copenhagen and Paris.

In Paris, Timberlake snapped a perfect picture of Silas and Biel having the ultimate mother-son moment. He shared a picture of them smooching and sporting the same hair style. "If that pic doesn't say 'City of Love' then I'm out..." he captioned the photo.

Photos

Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods Tour

Just before that picture of mom and son was taken, Timberlake posted a picture of him kissing Biel's head as she turns around and smiles. The Eiffel Tower stands behind them shimmering and lit up at midnight.

In May, E! News spoke with Biel about how she and Timberlake keep their relationship fresh and maintain that spark. Just like other couples, they rely on dates and quality time together. "You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner," she said at the time.

She shared one more insight: "You have to continue to make the space for yourself and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if at all possible."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Justin Timberlake , Travel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dua Lipa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photos From Mexican Getaway

Kim Kardashian, Miami

Kim Kardashian Gets a New "Baby": The Car That Matched Her Outfits

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Wishes "Hottest Mom" Blake Lively a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute Post

Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Looks Extra Posh With Her New Haircut

Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Instagram

It Looks Like Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott Could Be Making an American Horror Story Return

Luann de Lesseps, Cabaret

Luann de Lesseps Jokes About Arrest, Rehab and Her RHONY Co-Stars at Cabaret Show

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.