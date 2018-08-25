23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams makes winning look effortless on the court, but the star has been open that there's more than meets the eye.

Williams takes the court at the 50th U.S. Open in Flushing, New York on Monday as the No. 17 seed. The tennis champ spoke with E! News' James Chairman recently at the Lotte New York Palace 2018 Invitational about work-life balance and being a mom to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"It's hard," she said. "It's not easy being a working mom, but that's what we do. Women are strong and we are continuing to be, so I'm really proud of that."

But does the all-star tennis player, fashion designer and mom really believe there's such a thing as work-life balance? "I think there is," she said. "The thing is, you just have to find it."

Williams went on to explain whether or not she has unearthed the secret to handling it all. "I'm not sure if I've found it yet, but I'm getting there. I'm finding my personal work-life balance," she told E! News.