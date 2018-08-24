Miranda Lambert is ''Happily Single'' After Breakup From Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert is "happily single."

In an interview with the Tennessean, the country singer revealed she has split from boyfriend Evan Felker of the band The Turnpike Troubadours. And while some women would be heartbroken over the end of a relationship, Lambert, who used to be married to Blake Shelton, is accepting the good with the bad. "Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it," she shared.

In April, news of the singer's relationship with her fellow musician broke while Felker was in the process of divorcing his wife, Staci Felker. Just weeks before, Miranda and ex Anderson East reportedly broke up after dating for more than two years.

And while Felker's band joined Miranda's tour in February, a source previously revealed she started sending the musician flirty texts before the group did their first performance. The insider said, "She was pursuing him."