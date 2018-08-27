by Lauren Piester | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 7:00 AM
Remember back when we didn't know how doomed Barry and Iris' wedding would be?
We knew that no wedding on The Flash could go off without a hitch, but we just did not anticipate alternative nazi universe versions of Oliver Queen and Supergirl to show up and ruin things, as they did in last year's crossover. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) also had no idea their wedding wouldn't quite work out as they hoped, and in this exclusive deleted scene, they were even so bold as to say things like "Nothing's going to stop us from having our perfect wedding."
The scene, from the third episode titled "Luck Be a Lady," finds Barry showing Iris the reception venue he dreamed up after all their other options fell apart.
In the 20 episodes since, we have of course seen Barry and Iris get married, we've seen Barry go to jail, and we've seen the pair discover that they've got a daughter in the future, so life has changed a bit for WestAllen. But isn't it nice to reminisce?
The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on August 28.
The Flash returns to the CW on Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m.
