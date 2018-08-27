by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 9:00 AM
The elite eight have arrived!
It's time to vote in round four of the 2018 TV's Top Leading Lady tournament, and things are really heating up with only eight competitors remaining in the competition.
This may actually be the most heartbreaking round so far, partly because we've got Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) up against each other. It hurts to do it, but them's the rules we made for ourselves and we're sticking to them. On the very very bright side, this means that one of the women from Brooklyn Nine-Nine is guaranteed to make it into the final four, making it the the first time a star of a comedy has made it this far in this competition.
Voting in this round will remain open until Tuesday, August 28 at 6 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. PT.
The next round will begin Wednesday, August 29 at 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT.
