Say it with us: Cory and Topanga forever!

It's been close to 18 years since we were able to watch a brand-new episode of Boy Meets World. But even after all this time, something happens to pop culture fans when the original cast reunites.

Such was the case Friday afternoon when Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle traveled to Chicago and attended Wizard World Chicago Comic Con.

While at the festival, the cast couldn't help but recreate the official cast photo that became iconic for '90s kids.

"We hate each other," Danielle joked on Instagram. Rider added, "Still rocking the muppet mouth. #wizardworld."