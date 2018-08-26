14 Festive Candles to Instantly Get You In the Fall Spirit

Quick survey: How soon is too soon to start stocking up on festive fall candles?

You know the ones. You used to get 'em from school kids who would knock on your door with pamphlets full of options, ready to take your order. Well, maybe it's just us, but that door-to-door snail mail system feels outdated and, truth be told, we need our pumpkin spice candles sooner rather than later.

And it's not just pie flavors we're after—we need the whole loot. We'll take a farmhouse kitchen scent for the kitchen, a jack o' lantern one to us ease into Halloween shopping mode and can't forget a pumpkin chai to wake us up in the A.M.