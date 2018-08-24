Jenni "JWoww" Farley took to Instagram on Friday to thank fans for their support after opening up about her son's language delay.

On the season two premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, the 32-year-old reality star got emotional as she revealed that her and husband Roger Mathews' youngest child and first son Greyson had just turned 2 and still wasn't speaking. She said he was undergoing therapy three times a week.

Jwoww later posted on Instagram a photo of her cuddling Greyson as well as a video of the child trying to say "Mama" as he climbed onto a chair.

"To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough," JWoww wrote. "As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids... no question. I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is 'behind' or 'delayed' crushed me... but only for a moment... that moment came from wanting to have 'perfect children' and 'how could this happen to me?'"