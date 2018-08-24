Mario Batali Faces New Lawsuit Over Sexual Assault Claims

Tene brought forth her accusation in May in an article published in Eater. She was one of seven people to accuse Batali of inappropriate touching during incidents that allegedly took place between the mid-'90s and last October. Batali declined to comment for the article.

Earlier that month, 60 Minutes broke the news that the New York Police Department had launched a criminal investigation into Batali following separate accusations of sexual harassment or assault that allegedly took place at The Spotted Pig—a New York restaurant in which Batali invested. While the culinary star "vehemently denied" an allegation of sexual assault presented in the 60 Minute segment, he admitted his "past behavior has been deeply inappropriate" and said he was "sincerely remorseful" for his actions.

"I am not attempting a professional comeback," he stated at the time. "My only focus is finding a personal path forward—a path where I can continue my charitable endeavors—helping the underprivileged and those in need."

Still, these weren't the only allegations he faced. Back in December, Eater published an article in which four women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

"I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt," part of Batali's statement to E! News read at the time. "Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family."

The Washington Post also published a report about Batali's alleged inappropriate behavior that month. It included a claim from Holly Gunderson, who accused Batali of making inappropriate comments and grabbing her in the crotch. In a statement to The Post, he said, "I apologize profoundly to the people I have mistreated and hurt."