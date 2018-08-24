Nick Jonas has love on the brain!

For those who thought the talented singer was only focused on his relationship with Priyanka Chopra, we're happy to report new music is still a priority too.

On Friday morning, Nick released a fresh track with Robin Schulz titled "Right Now." Within hours of the song being available, fans couldn't help but start singing along to the catchy lyrics.

"Right now, you know I miss your body / So I won't kiss nobody until you come back home," he sings. "And I swear, the next time that I hold you / I won't let you go nowhere / You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go."

Fans were also left wondering if the song was inspired anyway by Nick's fiancée. While both parties are staying quiet, the lyrics may just prove that this performer is in love.