It's Christmas on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

However, before the celebrating could begin, the Kardashian-Jenners had to hash out some of their beef. On this week's episode of KUWTK, tensions continued to rise between Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We really haven't resolved anything with Kourtney since the therapy session," the KKW Beauty boss admitted in a confessional. "We've so much more to really hash out and it just hasn't happened yet, so we've just all been kind of walking on eggshells around each other."

This was made abundantly clear when Kourt expressed the unpopular opinion that she didn't want ex Scott Disick to attend Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party.

"You have to invite Scott," the mother of six demanded to her oldest. "You can't just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family, he's still part of our family."

Unsurprisingly, this stance ruffled more than just Kourtney's feathers as Kendall Jenner brought up the family's falling out with her dad Caitlyn Jenner. "Scott has never done anything mean or said anything negative," Kim quickly defended. "So that's different."